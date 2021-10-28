Linda Marie Snelling, 66

Linda Marie Snelling passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida. She was born November 10, 1954 in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

She was a 1973 graduate of Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, VA and a 1977 graduate of Virginia Commonwealth University. After being employed as a teacher in the Spotsylvania County School system, Linda was employed for many years by the Stafford County Virginia public utilities department. Linda was preceded in death by her parents Helen and Herman Snellings of Fredericksburg, Virginia and a brother Ronald Snellings of Lakeland, Florida.

She is survived by two brothers Steve Snellings of Lakeland, Florida and Michael Snellings and his wife Dianne Snellings of Fredericksburg, Virginia, two nephews Chris Snellings of Fredericksburg, VA and Matthew Snellings of Richmond, VA. Also she is survived by two nieces Dana Adkins (David) and Rachel Munchel (Chris) of Lakeland and three great nieces Jada Adkins, Sophia Munchel and Maddie Munchel and one great nephew Dawson Munchel, all of Lakeland.

Viewing for Linda will be on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church in Lakeland, a Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. Interment will be Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.