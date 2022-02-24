Linda Allene Stepleton, 72, passed away at Englewood Community Hospital on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Linda was born in Lakeland on December 7,1949 to the late Paul and Anell Smoak.

She is preceded in death by husband David Stepleton and stepdaughter Barbara Stepleton Harris. She is survived by sons Allen (Heather) Stepleton and Shawn Stepleton; daughter Angela (Dennis) Crouch; stepdaughter Beth Stepleton Kreutzfeld; and numerous family members and friends.

Visitation will be on Friday, February 25th from 3 to 4 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. A Memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Linda will be laid to rest with her parents at Oak Hill Burial Park at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.