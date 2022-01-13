Lila Mae Carley, 86

Lila Mae Carley passed away on January 8th, 2022, just 5 days before her 87th birthday.

Lila Mae Carley was born in Kalamazoo and grew up in Galesburg Michigan, daughter of Glenn and Alice Wheaton, sister to Dick and Joanne. She met Ira on a blind date with best friends from Galesburg, Jackie and Jim Chapin. Ira and Lila were married in 1952. With their two children, Alice and Ed, they moved to Florida the summer of 1969. Following in her mother’s footsteps Lila got a job with the City of Lakeland as a secretary. She worked for the city in various positions and retired after 30 years as the Assistant Director of Lakeland Linder Regional Airport.

Lila was highly respected by her peers as a business professional. She belonged to local chapters of American Business Women’s Association and Business & Professional Women, holding serval offices in both.

Lila played piano, enjoyed bowling and reading but most enjoyed time with family and friends. There were countless hours of love and laughter at basement parties in Michigan and pool parties in their Florida yard. Many happy times were also spent with the Elks family at Lodge 1291. Lila traveled all around the nation and especially enjoyed the southwest. Favorite travel companions were cousins Peg and Jim Glenn of Galesburg, and granddaughters Erin and Brooke.

Survived by her two children and their spouses, Alice and Ralph Sargeant, Ed and Tracie Carley. Four grandchildren and spouses, Jeffrey and Sarah Sargeant, Erin and Marty Smith, Brooke and Aaron Wirsing, Eddie and McKenzie Carley, 4 great grandchildren Sophia Sargeant, Charlie Smith, Troy Smith and Shelby Sargeant (with one more on the way) plus many nephews and nieces that she loved.





This poem was found in her lockbox.

When I come to the end of the road,

And the sun has set for me,

I want no rites in a gloom filled room

Why cry for a soul set free?

Miss me a little – but not for long.

And not with your head bowed low.

Remember the love that once we shared.

Miss me, but let me go.

For this is a journey we must all take,

And each must go alone.

It’s all part of the master plan,

A step on the road to home.

When you are lonely and sick at heart,

Go to the friends we know,

Laugh at all the things we used to do.

Miss me, but let me go.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.