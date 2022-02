Lewis “Billy” Reeves, Jr., 81, passed away peacefully at home in Lakeland on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Billy was born in Tallahassee to parents Lewis Reeves Sr. and Margaret. He is survived by wife Gloria and loving family.

A private family gathering will be held for Billy at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.