Leslie Carroll Hutchinson, 74

Leslie Carroll Hutchinson, age 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on October 11, 2021 in Lakeland, FL at Lake Gibson Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a loving father and grandfather.

He was born on August 19, 1948 in Lakeland, FL. He is survived by his wife, Connie of 42 years, his sister Leila, and his children, Catrina, Michael Jr., Lanette, Angela, Alicia and David. Leslie also had 20 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild. He was the son of the late William and Irene. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by William and Jessie, brothers, plus Matthew, grandson.

Near the end of his life, he spent as much time as he could with his family. He enjoyed going fishing and playing his guitar. He loved his grandchildren who affectionately called him Pawpaw. He was loved and will be missed.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.