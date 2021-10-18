Learn About the Candidates Via LkldNow’s Live Forums

Get to know the candidates for mayor and city commissioner by watching LkldNow’s candidate forums this week. The mayor candidate forum will be live streamed Tuesday at 6 p.m., and our City Commission candidate forum will be live streamed Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Both forums will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. Moderator Andrea Oliver will ask questions of the candidates about their backgrounds and positions on local issues. In addition, we will select questions posed by audience members in the Facebook and YouTube comments.

Each race on the city’s Nov. 2 ballot includes one incumbent and one challenger:

Mayor: Bill Mutz, incumbent, and Saga Stevin

Bill Mutz, incumbent, and Saga Stevin City Commission, District C, Southwest: Allyson “Al” Lewis and Sara Roberts McCarley, incumbent

Allyson “Al” Lewis and Sara Roberts McCarley, incumbent City Commission, District D, Southeast: Mike Musick, incumbent, and Shandale Terrell.

Here are YouTube links for the two forums:

Mayor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NKRTd5kdIzM

City Commission: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nMLB__L1vAY

VOTER GUIDE: In addition, you can research the candidates and the two city charter amendments on the ballot in our Voter Guide. We will continue updating it through Election Day.