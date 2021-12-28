Lawrence “Larry” Lehman, 79, of Lakeland, died Friday, December 24, 2021, at Winter Haven Hospital.

Larry was born August 15, 1942, to Arthur and Irma Lehman in Portland Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Antoinette “Toni” Fiel and survived by his only child, Robert (Jodi) and granddaughter, Katherine, along with many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Heath Funeral Chapel. Interment at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.