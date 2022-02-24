Laura M. Self, 83

Laura M. Self passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022. She was born on February 14, 1939, in Jacksonville, Florida to the late John and Margaret McNeely.

She is survived by her husband, Ben B. Self, Jr., of 63 years, 2 sons, Ben “Chip” Self, Paul (Catie) Self; 2 grandchildren, Paul McNeely Self II, Colton Self; and 2 great-grandchildren, Paul McNeely Self III and Tucker Self.

Memorial service will be Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Highland City Methodist Church, 3825 Clubhouse Rd, Lakeland, FL 33812. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.