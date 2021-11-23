Laura Billups Farlow, 58

Laura Billups Farlow passed away at 58 years old in Lakeland, FL with her children by her side on Friday November 19, 2021.

Laura was born December 29, 1962, to Keith and Claire Billups in Lakeland. She graduated from Santa Fe High School, earned a degree from Kathleen College, and retired from Publix.

She loved the city where she was born and lived. She joyfully raised her kids and generously joined in on many local events and fundraisers for her family’s churches, teams, and schools.

She loved concerts, vacations, and putting on a festive party. Her sense of humor and charitable spirit added sparkle to every project she contributed to and every room she entered. To Laura, a stranger was just a friend she hadn’t met yet.

She is survived by her three children, Royal Farlow, Maxina Farlow Paine (Joseph), and her beloved son, Dillon Farlow; 4 grandchildren, Trinity Phillips, Elizabeth Prevatt, Hailey Lowe, and Benson Farlow-Elliot; her brother, John Billups (Kathryn); Nephew and nieces: Jaryd Billups, Jennifer Oglesby, and Jessica Billups; and many adopted children, grandchildren, and friends.





She was proceeded in death by her parents, Keith and Claire Billups, and her husband, Don Farlow.

Visitation is November 29, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801. Service is November 30, 2021, at 11 a.m. at TBA Church on 540A. Visitation and Service are festive celebrations of Laura’s life. The family requests to wear your Christmas best.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.