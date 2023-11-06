Lakeland voters will go to the polls Tuesday to select two city commissioners from a field of six candidates. The city’s 27 polling places are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Collectively, the candidates have spent about $56,160 campaigning in a race that has been very cordial.

First-term incumbent Chad McLeod faces opposition from Kay Klymko and Dennis Odisho for an at-large seat on the seven-member commission. Sam Simmons, who is completing his first year on the commission after being appointed to replace departing Commissioner Phillip Walker, faces Lolita Berrien and Guy LaLonde Jr. for the seat representing Northwest Lakeland.

Both races are open to all registered voters who live within Lakeland city limits. They are the only two items on this fall’s election ballot. If a runoff is needed, it will be held Dec. 5.

A third incumbent, Bill Read, was automatically re-elected to a third term to the seat representing Northeast Lakeland in September when no other candidates filed for the office.

City commission races are non-partisan. Commissioners are elected to set policy for Lakeland’s municipal government, which has a $747 million budget, on a multitude of issues that include police and fire protection, growth and development, transportation, recreation and utilities — including water and electricity.

Commissioners’ pay for 2023-24 is $32,639 with an expense allowance of $1,800.

The Polk supervisor of elections suggests voters verify their polling places online before voting because some may have changed.

Once at the polling place, voters will be asked to show two forms of identification: a signature identification and a photo identification. Some IDs that have both a photo and signature, such as a driver license, can be accepted as a single form of identification. More on polling-place procedures.

Check candidate campaign finance reports to see who contributed and how the money was spent.

The candidates at a glance

Northwest District

From left, candidates Lolita Berrien, Guy LaLonde Jr. and Samuel Simmons participated in a LkldNow/Lakeland Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Oct. 10. | Trinity Laurino / LkldNow

Lolita Berrien

Lolita Berrien, 67, is a lifelong Lakeland resident who has been a member of the Lakeland Planning & Zoning Board as well as as other city boards and active in neighborhood organizations. She is an administrative secretary at Lincoln Avenue Academy.

Berrien’s campaign has raised $1,985 — three-quarters of it from the candidate herself and spent $1,955.

Guy LaLonde Jr.

Guy LaLonde Jr. , 56, is a U.S. Navy veteran and small business owner who moved to Lakeland when he was 12. He is a Lake Gibson High School graduate and Publix meat manager who owns Lakeland Moon Walk of Polk County Inc. and Under One Tent Events Inc.

LaLonde’s campaign has raised $28,695, the most of any Lakeland candidate in this election cycle, and has spent $25,878. He received 18 donations of $500 or more, most of them from real estate professionals. He has been endorsed by Lakeland Realtors, Business Voice of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 185 and Lakeland Professional Firefighters.

Samuel Simmons

Sam Simmons, 66, owns a housing and financial services company. He is a former president of the Webster Park Neighborhood Association and has been active with the Central Florida Business Diversity Council.

Simmons’ campaign has raised $5,573 and spent $4,419. The campaign’s only donation of $500 was from the candidate himself.

At-Large Seat

From left, candidates Kay Klymko, Dennis Odisho and Chad McLeod participated in a LkldNow/Lakeland Chamber of Commerce candidate forum on Oct. 10. | Trinity Laurino / LkldNow

Kay Klymko

Kay Klymko, 73, is a family nurse practitioner and retired university professor (her doctorate in nursing includes a gerontology specialty) who moved to Lakeland in 2019. She also co-owned a small business for 20 years. As a relative newcomer, she says she offers a new perspective to the commission.

Klymko’s campaign has raised $6,375 and spent $3,476. She received four contributions of $500 or more, including one from herself for $1,500.

Chad McLeod

Chad McLeod, 41, is a public relations professional who is a Bartow native and fourth-generation Floridian. After working on the staff of U.S. Sen. Mel Martinez for five years, he co-owned a Lakeland public relations firm for nearly 10 years. He is currently employed by Compassion International, a nonprofit agency.

McLeod’s campaign has raised $25,525 and spent $19,454. He has received 33 donations of $500 or more, many of them from individuals and organizations involved in real estate and development. He has been endorsed by Lakeland Realtors and Business Voice, an arm of the Lakeland Chamber of Commerce.

Dennis Odisho

Dennis Odisho, 44, is a construction executive with Tampa-based Barton Malow Builders who has spearheaded large healthcare projects. He moved to Lakeland seven years ago and is on the board of directors of the Lakeland Regional Health Foundation.

Odisho’s campaign has raised $8,178 and spent $978. He has reported nine donations of $500 or larger, including several from Tampa Bay-area construction companies. He has been endorsed by Associated Builders and Contractors Gulf Coast Chapter and Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 185.

