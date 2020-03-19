Lakeland Regional Health Reports a COVID-19 Case

An 88-year-old man who is in stable condition at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center has been tested positive for COVID-19, the hospital announced. It’s the third case reported in Polk County and the first known to be in Lakeland.

Earlier this week, the Florida Department of Heath reported the disease had been confirmed in a 44-year-old woman whose case wasn’t considered travel-related and a 21-year-old woman who had recently traveled to Georgia. No information was released indicating where in Polk they live.

We don’t know yet how long the latest victim has been in the hospital and whether his case might be travel-related.

The Lakeland case is not yet showing on the Florida Department of Health’s interactive map. Its 11 a.m. update shows that 60 people in Polk County had been tested and 30 tests had been processed.

Here's the text of a news release sent by Lakeland Regional Health at 2:25 p.m. today:





Lakeland, FL – We were notified by the Florida Department of Health this morning of a COVID-19 positive presumptive result for an 88-year-old male under our care who is in stable condition. The Department of Health will notify exposed individuals in the community and investigate the possible source of the infection while providing them additional direction and guidance. This patient was appropriately triaged by our medical teams with the use of screening protocols recommended by state and federal agencies. Our well-trained staff ensured adequate infection prevention guidelines were followed to minimize exposure to others and themselves.

The hospital has scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday to answer questions.

