Lakeland Rally Targets Florida ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill

Roughly three dozen people gathered along Bartow Road on Friday to protest state legislation that would place restrictions on teaching about sexual orientation or gender identity, News Channel 8 reports. Critics say the legislation, which they call the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, will stigmatize LGBTQ students. Proponents say it gives parents the right to discuss the topics with their children as they see fit. The bill passed the state House, with all of Polk’s representatives voting in favor, and now heads to the Senate.