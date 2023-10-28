Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor buying Christmas presents in 2022 for children in need as part of LPD's annual Cops for Kids program. | Courtsey LPD
Santa’s chief elf in Lakeland is taking applications and asking for donations for the Lakeland Police Department’s annual Cops for Kids toy program.

Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor said the department will begin accepting applications from families for the 2023 Cops for Kids program on four select days starting Nov. 2.

Now in its 17th year, the Cops for Kids toy program, with the help of community donors, allows families to provide their children with presents for a happy holiday.  The toys collected will be given to parents at the annual Cops for Kids pick-up party, scheduled for December. Kids in attendance will have their photos taken with Santa and enjoy a complimentary dinner.

“We are so grateful for our benevolent community members and business sponsors that make this program possible each year,” Taylor said.  “Because of their support we are able to help ensure over 400 local children have toys under the tree on Christmas morning.  For those who can support the program, we welcome your donations.”

Families registering must bring all of the following:

  • Current Lakeland Electric bill (applicants must have a Lakeland address)
  • Photo ID of parent or guardian
  • Original birth certificate for each child

Registration dates and times

  • Thursday, Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Simpson Park Complex, 1725 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Friday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
    • Coleman-Bush Building, 1104 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave.
  • Monday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 7 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.

Registration does not guarantee acceptance, and applicants must not have received assistance from the program for the past two years.

Children enjoying a picture with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the 2022 Cops for Kids annual dinner and toy giveaway. | Courtesy LPD
Toy donations

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 1, new, unwrapped toy donations for children up to 12 years old can be dropped off at any of the following locations:

  • Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Ave.
  • City Hall, 228 S Massachusetts Ave.
  • Lakeland Public Libraries: 100 Lake Morton Drive or 1700 N. Florida Ave.
  • Lakeland Electric, 501 E Lemon Street
  • Kelly Recreation Complex, 404 Imperial Blvd.
  • Mary’s Bagel Café, 1242 N. Florida Ave.

Monetary donations are also accepted and can be mailed to:

  • Attn: Crime Prevention Unit, Lakeland Police Department, 219 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, FL 33801

Please note Cops for Kids on the memo line of your check or money order.

The deadline for donations is Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

For additional information about the Cops for Kids program, please call 863-834-6912 or email cynthia.sharp@lakelandgov.net.

