Lakeland’s City Commission will formally appoint a 15-member committee on Tuesday to review the city’s charter. The group of notable and diverse city residents will meet monthly for the next year and a half, poring over the foundational document.

The panel is expected to recommend any revisions or amendments to the City Commission in June or July of 2025. The commission will then decide whether to place those proposals on the ballot in the November 2025 municipal election.

One question the committee is expected to consider is whether Lakeland should change the way commissioners who represent districts are elected. Currently, although candidates must live in the district they serve, they are elected by all of the city’s voters. Some observers have said it would be better if only residents of the affected districts voted for their commissioners.

The issue came up during the recent election for the northwest district seat, which Commissioner Guy LaLonde won.

By law, the city must appoint a committee to review its charter every eight years. The 15 people nominated to serve on the 2024-2025 Charter Review Committee are:

Slyvia Blackmon-Roberts

Will Harrell

Jason Rodda

Patricia Steed

Lincoln H. Jacobs IV

James H Edwards

Terry Coney

Scott Reed

Teddra Porteous

Kimberly Elmhorst

James Ring

Michael Workman

Veronica Rountree

Denise Gilmore

Frank McCaulley

The 2016-2017 Charter Review Committee considered whether the city should switch from a council-manager form of government to a strong-mayor format. The committee did not recommend the change, but proponents got the issue on the ballot by collecting petition signatures from more than 6,000 Lakeland voters.

A hard-fought and expensive fight over the proposal ended in November 2017 when 69% of the city’s voters rejected it.

