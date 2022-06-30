Lakeland Media and LkldNow’s Role

A few weeks ago, I enjoyed a pleasant chat over coffee with Rilee Delgado and Connor Keith from the local lifestyles newsletter LALtoday. Among the topics we discussed was my perception that some local residents are confused about the differences between some of the newer media organizations in Lakeland.

They proposed to do a quick guide to local media. It published this week, and you can see it here. The guide includes descriptions of LALtoday, LkldNow, The Lakelander, Lakeland Mom, The Ledger, LKLD Magazine, and the city of Lakeland’s Access Lakeland newsletter.

Rilee was nice enough to invite me to send her some specifics I would like to see included in the article. I sent her some key talking points, knowing they would far exceed the 40 or so words she told me they would be using.

They did a great job summarizing what we do at LkldNow, but for the benefit of our newsletter readers, I want to share the talking points. A lot of you know these things about LkldNow, but it it might show you some things you didn’t know about us.