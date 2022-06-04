Lakeland Electric Seeks 50% Increase in Fuel Rate

Typical Lakeland Electric customers are likely to see their monthly bills rise by $20 starting next month, The Ledger reports. The city’s Utility Committee on Friday voted to increase the fuel rate from $40 to $60 per 1,000 kilowatt hours, the highest rate since January 2009. City commissioners are expected to approve the rate on Monday. The increase results from natural gas costs that have risen 300% in the last three months and forced the utility to dip into its fuel reserve, officials say.