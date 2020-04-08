Lakeland Electric Fuel Rate Lowered in Response to Pandemic

Lakeland Electric has joined other area utilities in offering a break on rates in order to help customers cope with the financial impacts of coronavirus shut-downs.

A fuel charge of 2 cents per kilowatt-hour was approved by the Lakeland City Commission and its utility committee on Monday; that’s down from the 2.7-cent rate approved a month ago, which at the time was the lowest rate in 17 years.

For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, that represents a reduction in the fuel charge from $27 to $20 a month. Combined with the $64.77 base charge, the total bill goes down $7 from $91.77 to $84.77.

For years, 1,000 kWh per month was considered the typical residential bill, though utility officials concede that the average is somewhat higher these days.

Several other Tampa Bay-area utilities, including Tampa Electric and Duke Energy, have also reduced rates in response to coronavirus-related consumer pressures.





The $27 rate shown in the chart below has been reduced to $20 for the rest of the current fiscal quarter: