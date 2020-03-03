Lakeland Electric Fuel Charge Drops Next Month

Aided by falling natural gas prices and warm weather, Lakeland Electric will reduce the fuel charge it passes along to customers to its lowest rate in 17 years for April through June.

A fuel charge of 2.7 cents per kilowatt-hour was approved by the City Commission on Monday. The current rate is $3.275 per kilowatt-hour.

For a residential customer using 1,000 kWh per month, that represents a reduction in the fuel charge from $32.75 to $27 a month. Combined with the $64.77 base charge, the total bill goes down $5.75 from $97.52 to $91.77.

For years, 1,000 kWh per month was considered the typical residential bill, though utility officials concede that the average is somewhat higher these days.