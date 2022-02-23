Lakeland Chamber Honors Businesses and Volunteers
Winners of Lakeland Chamber of Commerce annual honors, announced Tuesday night, include Donna Kay Dinkins of Keller Williams FOCUS Realty as volunteer of the year, Joe L. Ruthven as George Jenkins Award winner, and Molly McHugh’s Irish Pub as Scott Linder Small Business of the Year.
Other winners:
- 2021 Rising Business of the Year – Venue Salon Spa
- 2021 Employer of the Year – Kimley-Horn and Associates
- 2021 Businessman of the Year – Michael Huff from Pre-Con Construction
- 2021 Businesswoman of the Year – Stephanie Colón from Valley Bank
- 2021 Nonprofit of the Year – CareerSource Polk
Title sponsor of the event at the RP Funding Center, which serves as the chamber’s annual meeting, was Suncoast Credit Union.
