Lake Miriam Apartments Developer Offers to Reduce Size of Project

The controversial apartment complex proposed for Lake Miriam Drive near South Florida Avenue would have 33 fewer units and no four-story buildings, under an updated plan submitted by its developer. The new plans from Preferred Apartments Community call for 211 units instead of 244 and an increase in parking to 368 from 356, or 1.75 spaces per apartment, The Ledger reports. There’s no word yet on when the revised plan will be considered by the City Commission.