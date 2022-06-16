Kevin James Pressley, 44

Kevin James Pressley, age 44, passed away on June 7, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. Kevin was born on May 24, 1978 in Fairfax, VA.

Kevin started his love of bowling at 5 years old and it continued into his adults years where he bowled at AMC Bowling in Lakeland. He loved being a soccer coach and did that for several years. He married Sara in 2008 and they had 2 boys together. Kevin is proceeded in death by his father Marc Pressley and both maternal and paternal grandparents.

Kevin is survived by his wife, Sara Pressley; two boys, Marc Allen Pressley and Hunter James Pressley; mother, Donna Pressley; brother, Michael Pressley; nephew, Tristan Pressley and his K9 protector, Pocus.

Celebration of his life will be on June 18, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Legacy Christian Church, 901 W Beacon Road, Lakeland, FL. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.