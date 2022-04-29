Kathleen M. Keiley, 86, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Lakeland on April 23, 2022 due to heart failure.

Kitty was born on February 10, 1936 in The Bronx NY and retired to Lakeland with her husband of 56 years, Peter in 1993. She was a stay at home mom and later worked as an administrative assistant at Our Lady Queen of Martyrs Catholic School in Forest Hills, Queens NY for 11 years.

She was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, taught the CCD second graders, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of St. Anthony’s choir for many years. In the last several years of her life she was also a member of the Cypress Lakes Rosary Group. Kitty was a friend of Lois W for over 50 years where she shared her experience, strength and hope with others.

She is survived by her five sons, Peter Jr, John, Stephen, Harry and Timothy; her daughter Katie Luginbill; daughter-in-laws, Debbie, Siobhan and Diane; son-in-laws Curtis and Marc; 12 grandchildren (Alexander, Samuel, John Joseph, William, Mario, Melissa, Sarah, Timothy, Grace, Gage, Kiersten and Ryan; nephews John and Paul; niece Maureen and her sister Cecelia and brother-in-law Frank. She was preceded in death by her husband Peter, her sister Eleanor, brother-in-law Jack and niece Donna.

In her immortal words, Kitty believed she was a “millionaire without the money” through the love she shared and received throughout her life.





The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at 10 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison at Serenity Gardens. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.