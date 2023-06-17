Heavy rains forced Juneteenth organizers to postpone June 17th outdoor festivities until next weekend.

Doris Moore Bailey invited the community to attend the Corvette Car Show next weekend, June 24th, beginning at 1 p.m.

Saturday, June 17th’s, evening’s program is still on at the Coleman-Bush, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

SEND CORRECTIONS, questions, feedback or news tips: newstips@lkldnow.com

Loading...

Something went wrong. Please refresh the page and/or try again.

Kimberly C. Moore, who grew up in Lakeland, has been a print, broadcast and multimedia journalist for more than 30 years. Before coming to LkldNow in the spring of 2022, she was a reporter for four years with The Ledger, first covering Lakeland City Hall and then Polk County schools. She is the author of “Star Crossed: The Story of Astronaut Lisa Nowak," published by University Press of Florida. Reach her at kimberly@lkldnow.com or 863-272-9250.

Leave a comment

Your Thoughts On This? (Comments are moderated; first and last name are required.)