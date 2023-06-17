Keep up with Lakeland.
Heavy rains forced Juneteenth organizers to postpone June 17th outdoor festivities until next weekend.
Doris Moore Bailey invited the community to attend the Corvette Car Show next weekend, June 24th, beginning at 1 p.m.
Saturday, June 17th’s, evening’s program is still on at the Coleman-Bush, beginning at 4:30 p.m.
