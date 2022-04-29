Judith Barbara Tabler, 82

Judith Barbara Tabler passed away Friday, April 22nd 2022. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, and daughter Darla.

Judy spent her early years in Ashtabula, Ohio, but lived most of her life in Lakeland, Florida. She enjoyed making dolls, spending time with family and loved her bird. She is survived by her husband Doug, son Dennis, daughter Debbie (Daniel), sister Ginger, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.