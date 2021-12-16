Juan Alberto Diaz, 67

Juan Alberto Diaz passed away at Lakeland Regional Health on December 14, 2021, just two days shy of his 68th birthday. Juan was born in Puerto Rico to parents Juan and Teresa Diaz. At the age of 14, he and his family moved to Wisconsin, where he lived until moving to Lakeland 4 years ago. While in Wisconsin, Juan met and married his beloved wife Norma in 1973.

Juan was a skilled piano player, and often played for church, of which he was a member of Iglesia Jesus A Las Naciones. Juan also loved fishing, and loved being at the lake. He was a member of the Red Cross and often volunteered. He enjoyed volunteering and offering aid to anyone in need.

Juan is survived by his wife of 48 years, Norma; son Juan C. Diaz; daughter Marisol Diaz and her husband Jose Acevedo; sister Maria Diaz and her husband John Perez; nephews John Perez and Johnette Perez; and granddaughter Jodeline.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Rd. A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m.

Juan will be laid to rest at Serenity Gardens at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.