Joyce Neumar, 93

Joyce Neumar, age 93, passed away on December 11, 2021 in Lakeland, Florida.

Joyce is survived by her friends and caretakers Angie and Jay along with her beloved kitty Holly. She was a beautiful person inside and out, and will be missed greatly. Her friends would like to especially thank the staff in the palliative care unit at Lakeland Regional Health for the wonderful care Joyce received while there. The gratitude for them is immeasurable.

There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.