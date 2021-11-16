Joseph Cleo Jackson, 71

Joseph C. Jackson, 71, a lifelong resident of Lakeland, passed away on the morning of Friday, November 12, 2021, due to complications of the heart.

He was born on March 26th, 1950, in Ft Myers, Florida to his parents, Amos & Charlotte Jackson. The family moved to Lakeland soon after, where he attended St Joseph’s Catholic School and graduated from Santa Fe Catholic High School in 1968. He would later receive his bachelor’s degree from Florida Southern College

After high school, he joined the United State Marine Corps before becoming a Polk County Sheriff’s deputy. In the late 70’s, Joe and his father opened Joe’s Tax Service Inc. For the next 40 years, as an Enrolled Agent for the IRS, he helped thousands of Polk County residents with their tax & accounting needs.

In his spare time, Joe loved being outdoors amongst the plants and animals. He often relaxed near the calming sounds of the ocean, or in the tranquility of his vegetable gardens. Many of his favorite memories came during the 15 years he spent coaching youth soccer. He was a deep thinker, who had a passion for space exploration, history, and the natural world.

Joe was a man of great character and high morals, who treated every player like his own child and every client as a personal friend. He was an amazing husband, father, friend, coach, businessman, and role model. He will be missed dearly.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Thomas Jackson, David Jackson, & Jesse Jackson, and his sister, Julia Nichols. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Sharon Jackson, his son Brian Jackson, his daughter Elyse Jackson, his brothers Steve Jackson & Andy Hoge and numerous nieces and nephews.





Joe’s life will be remembered and celebrated at Heath Funeral Chapel on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please be kind to each other. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.