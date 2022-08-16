Jose Cortes, 24, passed away the morning of August 11, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. He was born in Guanajuato, Mexico on March 1, 1998, and was raised in Lakeland, Florida.

Jose was known for being the life of the party; he was always happy and making everyone laugh. Family was most important to Jose; he put them first and loved them dearly, especially his young son. Jose is survived by his high school sweetheart, wife Andrea Cortes, and their son Leo Cortes. He is also survived by his mother Maria Arriaga and brother Hilario Cortes.

Graveside services will be held at Serenity Gardens Cemetery on Wednesday, August 17th at 12:30 p.m. Those attending Jose’s service are asked to go directly to the cemetery, parking is available. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.