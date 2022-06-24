Johnathan Scott Freeman, 43

Johnathan Scott Freeman passed away June 16th, 2022, at 12:42 p.m.

He was the child of Randall Dean and Kathy Freeman Migues. He was the answer to my dreams, heart, and soul. We have decided since his heart, and body are still so strong, that he will be the first to donate any and all organs needed to other HIV patients. Turning this tragedy into a Victory, in the name of our Loving God. He would have wanted it that way, as to carry a message of hope to those that suffer who were never given that opportunity till recently. That way he still lives on, until we meet again. God bless you baby. My only comfort is knowing that each tear shed by others as well as myself, is because of our deepest love for you. We WILL meet again. Love You!! Johnathan and Patrick were the first same sex couple to get married in Bartow at Polk County’s Valentine’s Day Celebration.

Johnathan is survived by his husband, Patrick Shawn Jones; mother, Kathy Migues; brother, Quinn White; sister, Jenny Dean; step mother, Lori Dean and his fur babies, Axle, Izzy, and Lady.

A celebration of his life will be Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Lake Morton Pavilion at 3 p.m., rain or shine. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.