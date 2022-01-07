Johnathan Lee Gusha, 58

Mr. Johnathan Lee Gusha, of Lakeland, Florida, passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at the age of 58.

Johnathan was born to parents Francis Sidney Gusha, Jr. and Maryanne Gusha on June 11, 1963, in Montpelier, Vermont. Johnathan grew up as the second of four children.

Johnathan married Angeline Denise Gush in 2008. He is survived by his loving wife, Angelina; his daughter, Megan A. Gusha of Fort Myers, Florida; his granddaughter, Stephanie Leigh Anne Jordan; his grandson, Tanner Johnathan Gusha; his sister, Deborah Cook of East Hardwick, Vermont; and his brother, Charles Gusha of Plymouth, New Hampshire. He is preceded in death by his father, Francis Gusha, Jr.; his mother, Maryanne Gusha; and his brother, Francis Wilbur Gusha.

The family is grateful for the condolences but declines flowers and donations. The cremation took place on January 7, 2022, at Heath Funeral Chapel and Crematory in Lakeland, Florida.

A memorial service will be on a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.