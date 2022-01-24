John Rafic, 88

John Rafic, born May 1st, 1933, passed peacefully to God early on Sunday morning the 23rd of January 2022.

He was a man of great faith, a man of peace who never closed the door on anyone. He was the most patient soul brimming with kindness for friends and strangers alike. A devoted husband to Maria Rafic, beloved father of two daughters, Mary and Michele, and wise grandfather to Christopher Sebastian Stotridge.

He will be missed by family, friends, and all the many people’s lives he touched in the more than twenty years he has resided in Lakeland, Florida.

Born and raised in Egypt, John became the master of nearly six languages. The piano was his first love. He was an artist, a teacher, and a devout Coptic. He loved Bach and Mozart. He believed with his whole being that Jesus Christ is his Lord and Savior. He returns now to meet the Lord, his mother and father, his brothers, and friends that passed before him to join in the glorious Kingdom of God.

We love him and will miss him on this plane but will return to meet him again. Rest in peace John Rafic.





A traditional Coptic Orthodox service will take place alongside a Spanish Catholic service at Heath Funeral Chapel on Wednesday January 26th, 2022, at 11 a.m. Graveside services to follow. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.