John P. Drabik III, 46

John P. Drabik, III age 46 passed away June 17, 2022 after his battle with cancer.

John was born August 6, 1975 in Winter Haven, FL. He is survived by his mother Janet Frankenburger Seibel (widow of Tom), father John P. Drabik, Jr. (Judith), brother William Justin Drabik, half brother Alex, half sister Erica, step brother Wayne Seibel and two step sisters Jennifer and Tammy.

John graduated from Crosby High School, Crosby, Texas and attended College at San Jaciento Community College, San Jaciento, TX.

John was a bartender for many years, working at Chili’s, TGI Friday’s in Lakeland before moving to Idaho for a brief period. John decided to get his CDL license and worked for Prime, Inc as an OTR truck driver going from west coast to east coast, before going to work as a CDL instructor for Career Tech in Lakeland.

John enjoyed fishing, woodworking, gardening and flying his drones.





Services are Wednesday June 22nd at 10 a.m., visitation at 9:30 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Road, Lakeland, officiated by Pastor Freddy Rivera from Free Life Chapel where John was baptised and attended on line. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.