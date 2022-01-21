John Marvin Braudrick, 81

John Marvin Braudrick, age 81, passed away on January 14, 2022 in Lakeland, FL.

John was born on January 3,1941 in Oklahoma City, OK . John lived and raised his family in Irving, TX and married Carolyn Croslin in 1987. The family moved to Florida in 1995. He loved his family very much, they were everything to him.

John was an optician for 36 years. He owned John’s Pressure Washing and Painting Service. His sons, Michael and Clay moved to Florida to help him run his business, which is still in operation today.

John is survived by wife, Carolyn; children, Michael, Clay, Brandi Braudrick Inmon (Aaron), Benny and Keith; six grandchildren; John Paul, Jamie Dean, Dillon, Georgia, Asher; brother, Carrill Braudrick of N Richland Hills, TX and many nieces and nephews and their families; the mother of his children, Linda Braudrick. He was a Christian who loved the Lord.

A Celebration of John’s Life will be on January 29, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Believer’s Fellowship Church, 5240 N Socrum Loop Rd, Lakeland, FL 33809. Condolences may be sent to the family at Central Florida Funeral Chapel.