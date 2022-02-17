John Joseph Callahan, 76

John Joseph Callahan was born in Oakland, California, on June 27, 1945, to Frank Callahan and Mary Callahan Ryan-Pardini, and passed into the Presence of God on February 15, 2022.

John was a radioman in the United States Navy, receiving an honorable discharge. He returned to school, earning a degree in Electrical Engineering from Virginia Polytechnic and State University and later earned an MBA from Clemson University. His career lead him from Virginia to Michigan, then to South Carolina, California, and finally to Florida. He pursued a PhD in Computer Engineering and a second PhD in Finance at the University of Central Florida but left after reaching ABD status in both of them.

John spent the remaining years of his life as an independent researcher in both finance and the Bible. His passion in life was to see others become disciples.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Anita L. Callahan of Lakeland, FL; his brother, Ken (Treia) Callahan of Sacramento, CA; and the son of his heart, Michael (LuLu) Washington and grandson, Sipho Washington, of South Africa.

A service of remembrance will take place at Victory Church on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 1 p.m. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.