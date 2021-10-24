John Frattinger, 80

John Frattinger of Lakeland, Florida, passed away Friday, October 22, 2021.

He was born in Beloit, Wisconsin on June 23rd, 1941 to Jeanette Swan and Albert Frattinger. His family moved to Illinois early in his life where he spent his early days growing up in Chicago . John completed his masters degree in counseling and spent his career in education—he was a counselor at Thornton Fractional South and Blackhawk Community College (Toulon, Il) , before becoming a principal in Ashton, Illinois. He then became superintendent of schools in several school districts throughout Illinois including Chenoa, IL and Raymond, Illinois. John retired to the Cypress Lakes Community in Lakeland, Florida where he spent his days among friends, sunshine, and two 18-Hole golf courses.

While living in Lakeland he donated his counseling skills to various nonprofit groups including The Talbot House of Lakeland and the Wilson House. John was an unapologetic Packer and Cubs fan, he made no bones about his love for both. John is survived by his two sons, Christopher (Stacey), Daniel (Angel), and grandchildren (Camryn, Kai, Carson, Mary, and McKay). Also his three nieces, Stacy (Jamie), Cindy (Chris), and Sara (Brian) and proceeded in death by his parents and brother Thomas A. Frattinger. The family would like to extend their love and appreciation to Dr. Danny Earle, Good Shepherd Hospice, and the amazing friends and caretakers who afforded John the ability to remain in his home where he received the most compassionate care available.

The family will privately memorialize John at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.