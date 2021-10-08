John Ellis Jennings Jr, 93

John Ellis Jennings, Jr was peacefully called home by his creator in the early morning hours on October 7th, 2021 after several months of declining health. He was 93 years old.

John was born in Decatur, IL on June 4th, 1928 to John Ellis Jennings, Sr and Edith Jennings. He was the oldest son of six children.

He left home at the age of 17 to join the Navy during the end of WWII. Later in life he would often say it was his greatest adventure. After corresponding with a young lady back home for two years, they met and were married after a short courtship. They lived in St Louis for a while where he worked at a furniture company. This is where he developed his love for working with wood. John became a skilled cabinet maker. John and Byrle started their family and soon moved to Forsyth, IL to raise their five children and to start a successful business for many years to follow.

Soon after their children were grown, John and Byrle moved to Florida to retire. They purchased a campground in Groveland, FL where they played an important role to help start a Christian School and Church. During this time, John enjoyed traveling in his RV. His true passion was riding Amtrak trains across the country.

John is survived by his wife of 73 years, Byrle D. Jennings and their five children; E.J., Linda, Matt, Sally and Julie. Together they have nine grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.





The family will hold a private service in the Chapel located in the Garden of Worship at Serenity Gardens of Lakeland, FL on October 14th, 2021.

A special thank you to Cornerstone Hospice and Wanna Simmons for the loving care that John received. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.