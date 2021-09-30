John Dennis Sullivan, 73, United States Army Vietnam Veteran, passed away on September 24, 2021 at the VA Hospital in Tampa.

John was born in Massachusetts on May 12, 1948 to parents William and Eileen Sullivan, who precede him in death.

John is survived by his wife, Marie Sullivan; stepson Derrick(Heather) Stadie; Godson Airforce Lt. Colonel Mario Zocchi; sisters Irene, Stacy (Carroll), and Erika (Rick) Toddriff; brothers Matthew (Sylvia) Stadie, Mark (Joyce) Stadie, and Eric (Brandi) Stadie.

John was a friend of Bill W. He loved life and was always reaching out to those in AA to help in any way. He touched many lives with his humor, care, and love. He was always making people laugh by cracking jokes.

He will be so missed.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 6, 2021 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel. A graveside service with military honors will be on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 10/7 at 10 a.m. at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.