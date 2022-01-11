John Alan Mack, 83

John Alan Mack passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 8, 2022.

John was born on June 29, 1938, to John Maksymowicz and Sophia Tatur Maksymowicz in Jersey City, New Jersey. He grew up in Jersey City where he graduated from St. Anthony’s Catholic High School. After high school he went on to Florida Southern College in Lakeland, Florida on a full athletic scholarship where he was the catcher for the baseball team and was a proud member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity.

After graduating college, he served as an assistant basketball coach at Florida Southern under the late Tom Greene. He then went on to become the first Athletic Director at Santa Fe High School where he took the basketball team to the State Championship. John was a successful businessman in the Insurance Industry where he qualified for the prestigious Million Dollar Round Table for twenty consecutive years, and was a member of the elite Five Million Dollar Forum.

Along with his successful career, for many years, he was the voice of the Florida Southern Basketball team, helped initiate the Sixth Man Club, Alumni of the Year and was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame as an Honorary Member in 2010. Needless to say, John was a proud Florida

Southern Moccasin.

In his spare time John enjoyed golfing and had the privilege of playing many famous golf courses throughout the country. One of his proudest accomplishments was helping to start the Pop Sikes Golf tournament in 1976.





He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 58 years, Tillie Perna Mack; son, John Mack (Melynn); daughters, Colleen Price (Stuart), Stacey Brogan (John) and Heather Coyle (James). He was a proud “PopPop” to Lilly, Charlotte, Hayley Paige, Griffin, Lauren, and JJ.

A Memorial service will be held at Resurrection Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, January 15, 2022. Reception to follow, details provided at the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.