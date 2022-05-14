John Aaron Cash, 29, was born on January 12, 1993 in Brandon, FL and passed away due to liver disease on April 27, 2022 in Lakeland, FL. He was taken away from us way, way too soon. He is now and will always be missed.

John, aka (Johnny, Little Johnny, and LJ) loved playing video games, board games, and fishing to name a few. He used to love skateboarding, drawing, and still liked playing with his nunchucks. He had an awesome sense of humor, and was so quick witted. He had the biggest heart a person could have and was always ready to help when he could.

He is a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, uncle, and friend. He is survived by his mother Tabatha Cash, his father John Allen Cash, his sister Tara Hoskinson, his brother Robert Cash, his sister Jana Toole and brother Zachary Cash. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents Robert Hoskinson and Wanda Wilson. His aunts and uncles Tiffany and Dean Rosenberger, Tennysia and James O’Neal, and Debbie Cash. Johnny was a devoted uncle leaving behind Trinity, Baltazar, and Eli. He has a lot of loving first and second cousins. His best friend Eric Medina and many others.

We are having a memorial celebration of life for him on Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. It will be held at Gentry-Morrison Serenity Gardens Chapel 3350 Mall Hill Dr, Lakeland, FL 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.