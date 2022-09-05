Joey Dean Tinker, 59, was born on November 7, 1962 in Bartow, Florida and passed away August 28, 2022.

He was a lifelong resident of Highland City, Florida. Joey worked for many years with his stepdad, Ralph in the mobile home industry then became a roofer. He enjoyed going fishing and watching NASCAR.

He was loved dearly by his family and friends. Joey is survived by his mother Mary Nell Hightower; brother Mark Tinker; his two sisters Brandi Hightower and Lisa Bass; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Friday from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m. at Gentry-Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Interment will be at Oak Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.