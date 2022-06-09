Jodi Marie Thompson, 49

Jodi Marie Thompson passed away suddenly at the age of 49 on May 31, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.

Jodi was born in Pontiac, Michigan to Shirley and George Thompson. She was a loving caregiver throughout her life. Jodi loved her Jeeps, gardening, listening to music and spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by her 3 sons Bobby Doster, Beau Thompson and Benjamin Thompson; her father George Thompson; sisters Teri Bridges (Jim), Shelly Harter (Ed), her brother Sean Thompson, her grandson Brayden Doster and her loving companion of 20 years, Ernie Harrelson. Jodi is preceded in death by her mother Shirley.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 7th from 4 to 5 p.m. with funeral services at 5 p.m., Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Drive, Lakeland, Florida 33810. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.