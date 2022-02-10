Joan Ann Emerick, 82, passed away in Lakeland on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Joan Ann was born in Buffalo, New York to parents Edward and Elizabeth Barton. She moved to Clearwater later on in life, then to Lakeland in 1992. She worked on the line for General Motors for many years before retiring. Joan Ann loved Home Network Shopping and QVC. She also loved watching golf on TV.

Joan Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Doug, who passed in 1993. She is survived by her children, Lynn Castrogiovanni, Jeff Jankowski, Jack Jankowski, Jill Jankowski, Joy Gage, and Tim Jankowski; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Joan Ann will be laid to rest with her husband Doug at Florida National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.