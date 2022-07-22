Jehlani Ivelisse Sosa, 1

Jehlani Ivelisse Sosa passed away on July 17, 2022. Jehlani was born to Justin and Natasha Sosa on February 3, 2021.

Jehlani is survived by God; her parents, Justin and Natasha; her brother, Jamauri Sosa, maternal grandparents, Carmen & Wilfredo Vargas, & Elvira Cosme ; paternal grandparents, Ovidio & Maribel Sosa; great Grandparents, Juan Fernandez & Lazara Rodriguez; great-great grandparents, Julian Rodriguez & Iraida Alfonso; uncles, Joseph Olavarria, Robert Olavarria, Romel Dismuke and Trey Lohr; aunt, Jaonteria Childs.

Our Little Warrior was born February 3, 2021 at 2lbs 10oz on moms lunch break! She was a fighter since the womb. After being born she was hospitalized for 5 months before coming home. When welcoming her home she was fully loved with joy & affection that brought her happiness. She broke through statistics & shared memories of 15 months with us when babies like her don’t survive not even a year. She fought through & survived 2 heart surgeries, trach surgery, g tube surgery & etc. Despite everything she still found happiness with FAMILY. We believe she was here for the purpose of unity.

Graveside services for Jehlani will be held on Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.