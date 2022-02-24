Jeanette Mary Vickers, 93

Mrs. Jeanette Vickers, 93, of Lakeland, Florida passed away peacefully at Lakeland Regional Hospital on February 17, 2022 in Lakeland, Florida.

Mrs. Vickers was born in Atkinson County, Georgia on November 21, 1928 to the late William Royals and Viola Leavens Royals. She worked for Kraft Foods for 21 years and was a homemaker.

She is survived by sons Richard (Sharon) Vickers Roger Vickers and daughter Ann Vickers Grandsons Joseph Vickers, Sammy Vickers Granddaughters Misty Vickers, Mary (Josh) Adair Step Grandchildren Cheryl, Denise, Carla, Deanna Great Grandchildren Wyatt Vickers, Cutler Adair Kaylee Vickers, Kyler Dawson, great step grandchildren Amanda, Jennifer, Jimmy, Damon, Haley, Taylor, Regina, Charles, Jessica Sisters Rose McPhail of Lake City, Florida Ruby Cliett of Thomasville, Georgia and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Sam Vickers, grandson Joshua Vickers, daughter-in-law Barbara Vickers and great stepgrandson Kenneth Smith. Mrs Vickers will be having services in Georgia, with no local services.

