Jeanette L. Whitehall, 85

Jeanette Whitehall went to be with the Lord Friday, January 14, 2022.

She was born August 30, 1936 in Alturas, Florida to Ethel (Bush) and Ollie Langford, but spent most of her life in Lakeland, Florida. She retired from Publix after 20 years working in the Meat Dept. and Deli.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Whitehall of Hamilton, Ontario. She is survived by her sister, Olive Jean Kirkland, her daughter Barbara (Karl) Plankenhorn, Lakeland, grandsons, Ryan (Mary) Plankenhorn, Durham, NC, Trevor (Kathy) Plankenhorn, Gainesville, great grandchildren, Luke, Emily, and Max, Gainesville and many more family here and north of the border.

She went by Nana to most, she loved the beach, and was a great southern cook and loved keeping her grandsons fed well!

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan 29 at 11 a.m. at Gentry Morrison Funeral Homes, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Rd. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.