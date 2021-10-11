Jean Lordette Holland, 76

Jean Lordette Holland, age 76, resident of Lakeland, Florida went to be with the Lord, Monday September 20, 2021 at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Jean was born on November 13, 1944 in Suffolk, Virginia to parents, Lloyd and Pearlie Mae Holland. Jean spent her life as a CNA, starting her career in Suffolk, Virginia and ending it at Florida Presbyterian Homes in Lakeland, Florida. She enjoyed sewing, reading books, and doing puzzles.

Jean is survived by one daughter, Benita White of Lakeland, Florida; granddaughter Tamia Cherry; grandson, Jordan Sanders; sister, Patricia King; brothers, Douglas Holland and Andre Holland; uncle, Leland Holland of Suffolk, Virginia; and many loving nieces, nephews, and grandnieces.

A memorial service will be held at Heath Funeral Chapel on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2 p.m.. Tamia and I would like to thank you for the love and the support from each of you. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.