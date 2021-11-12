Jay Dennis Launches Church in Sanctuary on Frank Lloyd Wright Way

Jay Dennis, the 62-year-old retired pastor of Church at the Mall, is launching City Central Church, which he describes as a non-denominational congregation for the unchurched and de-churched, The Ledger reports. The new church is leasing the sanctuary at 310 Frank Lloyd Wright Way; it was formerly part of St. Joseph Academy and is now owned by Florida Southern College, which is renovating the adjoining classroom building for its graduate nursing program.