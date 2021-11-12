Jay Dennis Launches Church in Sanctuary on Frank Lloyd Wright Way
Jay Dennis, the 62-year-old retired pastor of Church at the Mall, is launching City Central Church, which he describes as a non-denominational congregation for the unchurched and de-churched, The Ledger reports. The new church is leasing the sanctuary at 310 Frank Lloyd Wright Way; it was formerly part of St. Joseph Academy and is now owned by Florida Southern College, which is renovating the adjoining classroom building for its graduate nursing program.
Susan Lorraine Needham
November 12, 2021 @ 12:14 pm
How wonderful. I will try it. Have been looking for something.