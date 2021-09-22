Jason Scott Crosby, 52 of Lakeland, FL entered into Eternal Life on September 21, 2021. He was born May 16, 1969, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Kerry and Sharron Crosby. He was preceded in death by his father, Kerry Crosby.

Jason grew up in Bossier City and received his college education at Louisiana Tech University where he was a treasured member of the ATO fraternity, making lifelong friends. Jason returned to Bossier City, but soon discovered that the love of his life, Christie Bryant, was a hop, skip and jump away in Florida. Jason married Christie and quickly joined her in Florida, working for the family business at Food Marketing, Inc. while they attended church at First United Methodist in Lakeland. Jason was a devoted, adoring husband to Christie and an incredible father to his children, Courtney, and Jacob. Wherever the kids’ activities took the family, Jason was always there cheering for them and encouraging them, often from the front. He was incredibly proud of his children and treasured their time together. Jason was an avid LSU fan and loved attending football games with his family and friends at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, where even the best LSU opponents dreaded playing. With his sly wit and dry humor, Jason could often recount every play of the game with accuracy and enthusiasm. He was wickedly funny and compassionate in the face of adversity, a trusted friend with a sympathetic ear.

He is survived by his loving wife, Christie, beloved children Courtney and Jacob, Mother, Sharron Crosby, sister, Sheila (Don), brother, Randy and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends. The family will receive friends Friday, September 24, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at Heath Funeral Chapel in Lakeland. A celebration of Jason’s life will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lakeland. The family requests attendees to wear purple and gold to honor Jason’s love of the LSU Tigers and avoid dark colors. Burial will be Monday, September 27, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. at Floral Memory Gardens in Dade City, Florida. Condolences may be sent to the family at Heath Funeral Chapel.