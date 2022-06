Jason “Jay” Thomas Radachy, 50, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m., with service to follow at 11 a.m., at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.