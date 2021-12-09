Jasmine Korzun, 41

Jasmine passed away on December 4, 2021 at the age of 41 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by family who will continue to honor her memory by living their lives to the fullest.

Jasmine was born on November 13, 1980 in New Jersey. She grew up in Fairview for the first part of her childhood, and Brick for the second half. Jasmine completed her Bachelor’s degree at Philadelphia University. After graduating with a degree in fashion merchandising, Jasmine worked the rest of her professional career in stores like Dolce & Gabbana, Bebe, Brighton and many more. Jasmine’s love for fashion showed in her own wardrobe, coveted by all who knew her.

The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Jasmine. She loved a quiet evening at home with her husband, having tacos and margaritas. Jasmine always had fresh flowers in her kitchen, Schitt’s Creek or a Croatian soccer game on her T.V and her phone to message loved ones. Jasmine always had her next trip to Croatia, or the beach on her brain. Her personality and big heart was contagious to everyone she met.

The joys of her heart and her reason for everything she did was her two beautiful sons, Christian and Noah.

Jasmine is survived by her husband, Chris; sons Christian and Noah; Dad, Zoran; and sister Pam.





Family and friends may visit on Saturday, December 11, 2021 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A., 495 Ritchie Highway, Severna Park, MD, 21146. She will be laid to rest in Lakeland, Florida. To help prevent the spread of Coronavirus, the family requests that anyone who wishes to attend the visitation to please wear a mask.

Additional services will take place in Lakeland, FL on Saturday December 18th, 2021 at 10 a.m. Services will be conducted in the Serenity Gardens (Garden Chapel) located at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home and Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Lakeland, FL 33810. Entombment will follow in the Serenity Gardens cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes.